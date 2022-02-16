Driver runs away after vehicle crashes into Dayton bar, nail salon

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into two businesses in Dayton Tuesday night, according to a 911 caller.
The crash was reported around 7 p.m. at Connells Bar at 3105 E. Third St.
The caller, who identified himself as the bar’s owner, said a vehicle struck the side of the bar and a nail salon next door.
“Somebody ran through the side of the building,” he said. “[The vehicle is] stuck in the side of the building.”
The owner also said a woman in the vehicle got out and took off running down Irwin Street, according to dispatch records.
Information on the type of vehicle involved was not available, but the caller said it did not have a license plate.
While he initially requested an ambulance, the owner later said no one inside the bar was injured.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
