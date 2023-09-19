Franklin student on bike injured after making contact with vehicle

A Franklin student who was riding a bike across East Fourth Street near Beam Drive was injured after making contact with a vehicle.

The incident happened about 7:05 a.m. this morning near Franklin High School during arrival time. School officials said the vehicle was driven by a high school student and struck the junior high student riding a bicycle. Franklin Junior High School students are housed in mobile classrooms behind the high school building due to the construction of the new Franklin High School on East Sixth Street.

Administrators were at the scene and immediately contacted emergency personnel, who were on site by 7:10 a.m. The parent of the student on the bike arrived quickly and was able to ride along during medical transport to Dayton Children’s Hospital in Springboro. Upon transport, the student was alert and responsive to emergency personnel and is currently in stable condition, school officials said.

Franklin police is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.