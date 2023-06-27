Kettering Fairmont football stadium water samples now negative for Legionella

KETTERING — Water samples from the fieldhouse at Fairmont High School’s Roush Stadium have come back negative for Legionella bacteria in follow-up testing, according to Kettering schools.

The school district had more tests performed after an initial PCR examination earlier this month indicated Legionella was discovered.

The fieldhouse was closed June 13 after the schools cited illnesses among several athletes. Solid Blend Technologies conducted a culture test and “the sample was negative for Legionella on the CDC culture analysis,” according to a message from school district officials.

“It is possible to have a positive PCR test and a negative culture test,” Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart and Fairmont football coach Dave Miller said in the joint message.

Legionella bacteria can lead to either Legionnaires Disease, a serious type of pneumonia (lung infection), or less serious illnesses.

“Conditioning practices for Firebird football are scheduled to resume on Wednesday,” the school district message states. “The showers — which are not used on a daily basis — as well as the sinks in the fieldhouse will not be in use until we receive the results of the follow-up samples from Solid Blend on these water sources.

“Signage at the fieldhouse will remind anyone using the facility that these water sources will not be in use until further notice,” according to the letter. “The district will continue to take preventative and proactive steps in regularly sanitizing water sources and equipment at the fieldhouse.”