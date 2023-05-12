Kettering research park housing proposal would have incentives, hurdles

Kettering modifications include the widening of County Line Road to five lanes from Vale Drive to Dorothy Lane and a bikeway extension along that route.

Others may be more suited to the development ICP has discussed on property one of its subsidiaries now owns along County Line Road from Research Boulevard north to Spaulding Road. They involve expanding land uses in certain areas of MVRP for residential and retail, and including the now-sold property in an area that can make it eligible for development-related tax abatements.

Kettering has “done a number of things to make (MVRP) desirable and competitive for economic development,” Greeson said.

Submitting plans for the land may be months away, ICP executive Dean Miller has said.

The timing of presenting a formal plan is contingent on “linking up with the right partner and their timing,” he said. “So, we’re continuing that process to identify the partner.”

Once that occurs, Greeson said, “there are a number of steps that they’ll have to go through.”

They include Kettering approving a conditional use for the site, officials have said. That would involve a public hearing on an issue that drew opposition from leaders of neighboring Mount St. John and the Bergamo Center for Lifelong Learning in 2021.

They said a residential development of about 300 units would impact area noise, traffic and environmental issues in the area.

A plan also would have to satisfy the Miami Valley Research Park Foundation’s covenants, conditions and rules, said Charlie Giles, its president and CEO.

The CCRs helps guide developments at the MVRP “to make sure it all fits together with what the park is all about,” Giles said.