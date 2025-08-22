Ohio chamber to bring elected officials to Wright State Tuesday

Attendees will hear directly from local political leaders, including Dayton mayoral candidates incumbent Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. and Dayton Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss, Mims’ challenger in this November‘s mayoral election.

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been invited to give the event’s keynote address.

Ramaswamy was born in Butler County. He was in the Dayton area in April visiting the Greater Dayton School and the Lincoln Day Dinner in Miami County. He also attended Clark County’s Reagan-Trump Dinner in May.

The gubernatorial election isn’t until Nov. 3, 2026, but it’s taking shape now. The primary is May 5. Ramaswamy faces one candidate who has publicly declared an intention to run, Heather Brazell-Hill, a former Morgan Local School District board president. (Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost suspended his campaign this spring.)

There has been speculation that other Republicans will join the race, such as Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, but Ramaswamy has been endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party.

On the Democratic side, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, announced her bid for the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination.

State elected leaders invited to participate in Tuesday’s event include Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City; Sen. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield; Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.; Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton; Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering; and Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp.

A mayoral forum, moderated by the Dayton Daily News, is set for 1:45 p.m. featuring Mims and Turner-Sloss.

U.S. Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, and Dave Taylor, R-Amelia, will also be on hand to discuss the Dayton area from a federal perspective.

Ohio and the Dayton region rely on the federal government as an employer. Scott Kupor, director of the Office of Personnel Management, told the New York Times Friday that the federal government as a whole will have 300,000 fewer employees by the end of the calendar year.

To register to attend, and for an agenda, go to https://www.ohiochamber.com/events