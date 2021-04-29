Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Trotwood today

A mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic will make a stop in Trotwood today, bringing the vaccine directly to people.
The clinic is from 1 to 6 p.m. today at the RTA Hub, 2075 Shiloh Springs Road. No appointment is necessary and the vaccinations are free.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is partnering with Greater Dayton RTA to provide the mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The clinics will use a special retrofitted RTA bus that will provide space for vaccination inside the bus.
Other scheduled stops include:
- 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 27 N. Gettysburg Ave.
- 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, Greater Allen AME Church 1620 W. Fifth St.
Public Health will be providing patients their choice of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson is a single dose, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series given at least three weeks apart.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older.
For more information call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or visit phdmc.org.