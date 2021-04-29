X

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Trotwood today

ajc.com

Trotwood | 1 hour ago
By Kaitlin SchroederKristen Spicker

A mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic will make a stop in Trotwood today, bringing the vaccine directly to people.

The clinic is from 1 to 6 p.m. today at the RTA Hub, 2075 Shiloh Springs Road. No appointment is necessary and the vaccinations are free.

ExploreLatest CDC mask guidelines could result in update to Ohio’s mandate

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is partnering with Greater Dayton RTA to provide the mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will use a special retrofitted RTA bus that will provide space for vaccination inside the bus.

Other scheduled stops include:

  • 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 30, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 27 N. Gettysburg Ave.
  • 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, Greater Allen AME Church 1620 W. Fifth St.

Public Health will be providing patients their choice of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson is a single dose, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series given at least three weeks apart.

ExploreClinics bring vaccines directly to interested Montgomery County high schoolers

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older.

For more information call Public Health at (937) 225-6217, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or visit phdmc.org.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.