Two Warren County private schools plan to pay full cost to add resource officer

Students at Lebanon Christian Schools could have a new layer of safety and security if Lebanon City Council approves a new proposal Tuesday.

City Manager Scott Brunka said the private school has proposed that the city provide a police officer to serve as a school resource officer for their facilities. He said the school initially proposed a five-year contract, but council will be considering a three-year contract through which the school would pay 100% of the expenses. Brunka said a three-year contract was preferred so the city can see how the program worked.

The cost for the SRO, which would be that officer’s primary role, will be $140,000 a year paid by the school, according to the proposal. The officer would be a city employee, and the police department would be responsible for their conduct and performance like other officers. Brunka said when the SRO is not working at the school during breaks, he may be assigned to other police duties.

Explore Lebanon schools to add resource officer for 2023

Brunka said the school resource officer position for Lebanon Christian will be a new position, and officers on the job will have the opportunity to apply for it. The city also will be replacing its SRO at Lebanon High School due to a retirement and the current high school SRO Dan Fry being promoted to sergeant.

“This seems like a win-win to me,” said Councilman Matt Sellers during the Aug. 2 council work session.

This year, Lebanon council and the Lebanon Board of Education added a second SRO to cover the Lebanon Junior High and elementary school buildings.

Council will vote on the proposal at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lebanon City Building.

Also this fall, St. Margaret of York Catholic School in Deerfield Twp. will be contracting with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for a deputy to serve as an SRO, according to Chief Deputy Barry Riley. He said this is the first year for that school to have a dedicated SRO.

Riley said the school would be responsible for the wages and other expenses for that deputy.

“We’re really excited,” Riley said. “SROs are very critical to modern day law enforcement. They’re crucial.”

In many public school districts, the schools and their city split the costs of an SRO. Many private schools such as Chaminade-Julienne, Carroll and Bishop Fenwick high schools do not employ school resource officers.

“Archbishop Carroll High School does not employ a school resource officer and we are not currently planning to add one to the staff,” said Michael Franz, Carroll’s communications director. “We have a close relationship with the Riverside Police Department, who provide support and safety training to our students, faculty, and staff when needed.”

Staff Writer Eileen McClory contributed to this report.