1 of pair accused of Christmas Eve drive-by shooting pleads guilty

One of two people accused of a Christmas Eve drive-by shooting has pleaded guilty.

Tre’a Lynette Miller, 26, of Trotwood, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Miller was charged along with Jaevon Nathaniel Wells, 31, connected to a shooting early Dec. 24, 2024 near Fortman and Hackett drives.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 5:45 a.m. and found a male victim with gunshot wounds, as well as multiple shell casings.

Security footage showed that it was a drive-by shooting and identified the suspect vehicle and license plate number, the sheriff’s office said.

On further investigation, the sheriff’s office said it identified Wells and Miller as the shooters.

Both were indicted on three counts of felonious assault with three-year firearm specifications, though Wells was also indicted on one count of having a weapon while under disability.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced July 2.

