$100,000 bond set for local man accused in child sex case

Larry Nalls is facing 18 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence. He is also charged with misdemeanor sexual imposition, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

The indictment in the case says the minor was 13 years old. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Nalls , court records say.