$100,000 bond set for local man accused in child sex case

A bond of $100,000 was set in a case accusing a 64-year-old man of taking nude photos of a girl and engaging in sexual conduct with her.
Larry Nalls is facing 18 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition and having weapons under disability for a prior offense of violence. He is also charged with misdemeanor sexual imposition, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
The indictment in the case says the minor was 13 years old. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Nalls , court records say.
In November 2018, the girl told authorities that Nalls had taken numerous nude photos of her and engaged in sexual conduct with her in July and August of that year, according to a release from the county prosecutor’s office.
“Further investigation, including a search of the defendant’s residence and electronics, uncovered evidence consistent with the child’s accusations, as well as a firearm,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Nalls previously served 17 years in prison, from 1989 until 2006, after he was convicted of rape in an unrelated case, the prosecutor’s office said.
Defense attorney Michael Brush filed several motions in the case last week seeking information about the allegations. Brush declined comment when reached by the Dayton Daily News Monday morning.