13-year-old shot in Fairborn Sunday, another teen arrested

Fairborn police and medics were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue. Officers found the girl who had been shot inside a home and she was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fairborn Police Department.

“A juvenile suspect was located and arrested by the Fairborn Police Department. That juvenile suspect is currently being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center,” a statement from Fairborn police says.