Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

13-year-old shot in Fairborn Sunday, another teen arrested

ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
.

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
49 minutes ago

A 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday in Fairborn and police have arrested a 14-year-old boy.

Fairborn police and medics were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue. Officers found the girl who had been shot inside a home and she was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fairborn Police Department.

“A juvenile suspect was located and arrested by the Fairborn Police Department. That juvenile suspect is currently being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center,” a statement from Fairborn police says.

Police said there is no known threat to the community related to the incident and anyone with information should call 937-754-3000 or 937-754-3018.

In Other News
1
Dayton woman sentenced in shooting during reported argument over church...
2
Mother who abandoned son in Colerain arrested in Kentucky
3
DeWine issues reprieves to 3 more inmates on Ohio Death Row
4
Dayton man indicted in shooting; victim shoots suspect in foot
5
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested during Kettering SWAT call indicted on...

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Dayton Daily News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top