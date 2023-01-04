17-year-old killed in Dayton shooting

Dayton police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy died following a shooting last week.
The shooting was reported at an apartment in the 900 block of Wilberforce Place around 11 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to a Dayton police incident report.
No other injuries were reported.
The teen’s identity has not been released at this time.
No one has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.
