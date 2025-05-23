18-year-old charged with reckless homicide in fatal Dayton shooting

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive around 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found an 18-year-old who had been shot, Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said. The victim, later identified as Cobb, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital.

Perez was arrested following the shooting, and is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He was scheduled to be in court Friday.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.