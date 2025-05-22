18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton; suspect in custody

Explore What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

Officers found an 18-year-old man shot, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. Tayshawn Cobb was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Another 18-year-old man was arrested for a preliminary reckless homicide charge.

Dayton police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating and will present the case to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of formal charges.