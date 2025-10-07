Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals acquire veteran QB Joe Flacco from rival Cleveland Browns

18-year-old gets 5 years in Springboro police chase that ends in Washington Twp.

A stolen minivan connected to a home invasion in Kentucky fled from Springboro police Monday, Aug. 1, 2025. This led to a pursuit that ended in a crash at Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp., Montgomery County. A female was taken into custody at the scene and a man was later found in an area storm drain. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

An 18-year-old from Kentucky is headed to prison following his conviction on multiple felony charges after a police chase in August involving a stolen minivan in August that ended in a crash and shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.

What was he sentenced to?

  • Trevor Walker of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.
  • He was sentenced immediately after he pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, inducing panic and two counts of receiving stolen property, according to court records.
Trevor Walker

What is he accused of?

  • On Aug. 11, Springboro police spotted a stolen Toyota Sienna on Ohio 741 near Pennyroyal Road. Officers learned the minivan belonged to Walker’s grandmother in Franklin County, Kentucky, and was connected to a missing person and home invasion, according to Springboro police and court records.
  • When an officer tried to stop the minivan, “The defendant fled from officer (Jeff) Strader at a high rate of speed, ran red lights and crashed into a vehicle, which ended the pursuit,” a criminal complaint read.
  • The crash was at the intersection of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.

ExploreRELATED: Chase involving stolen vehicle leads to shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.; 2 in custody
  • Walker got out of the car and reportedly ran toward Oak Creek South Park. Court records state he tried to steal a motorcycle but then fled on foot.
  • A loaded revolver and a long rifle were found in the Toyota, according to court documents, and deputies learned Walker possibly was involved in a home invasion where guns were stolen, Montgomery County Sheriff Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.
  • The sheriff’s office issued a shelter in place advisory in the area. Franklin, Miamisburg and Centerville police departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol, FBI, U.S. Marshals in addition to K-9 units and SWAT officers also responded.
Crews arrested Trevor Walker following a police chase that started in Springboro and ended in Washington Twp. on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Walker was reportedly missing out of Kentucky for a stealing a vehicle and being connected to a home invasion. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

  • Walker ultimately was found in a storm drain near 8110 Paragon Road and was arrested without further incident, Roy said.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.

