18-year-old gets 5 years in Springboro police chase that ends in Washington Twp.

An 18-year-old from Kentucky is headed to prison following his conviction on multiple felony charges after a police chase in August involving a stolen minivan in August that ended in a crash and shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.
What was he sentenced to?
- Trevor Walker of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Robert Peeler.
- He was sentenced immediately after he pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, inducing panic and two counts of receiving stolen property, according to court records.
Credit: Warren County Jail
What is he accused of?
- On Aug. 11, Springboro police spotted a stolen Toyota Sienna on Ohio 741 near Pennyroyal Road. Officers learned the minivan belonged to Walker’s grandmother in Franklin County, Kentucky, and was connected to a missing person and home invasion, according to Springboro police and court records.
- When an officer tried to stop the minivan, “The defendant fled from officer (Jeff) Strader at a high rate of speed, ran red lights and crashed into a vehicle, which ended the pursuit,” a criminal complaint read.
- The crash was at the intersection of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.
- Walker got out of the car and reportedly ran toward Oak Creek South Park. Court records state he tried to steal a motorcycle but then fled on foot.
- A loaded revolver and a long rifle were found in the Toyota, according to court documents, and deputies learned Walker possibly was involved in a home invasion where guns were stolen, Montgomery County Sheriff Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.
- The sheriff’s office issued a shelter in place advisory in the area. Franklin, Miamisburg and Centerville police departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol, FBI, U.S. Marshals in addition to K-9 units and SWAT officers also responded.
- Walker ultimately was found in a storm drain near 8110 Paragon Road and was arrested without further incident, Roy said.
