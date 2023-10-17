19-year-old to spend up to 6 years in prison for Dayton ‘crime spree’

A 19-year-old will spend up to six years in prison in what police called a “crime spree” for robbing people who tried to sell items using social media apps.

Naimon Alexander Ewing of Dayton was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Ellis to four to six years in prison for two counts of aggravated robbery, plus four years in prison for a third count of aggravated robbery, to be served at the same time, according to sentencing documents filed Tuesday.

Ewing also was ordered to pay restitution totaling $5,000 to three victims.

U.S. Marshals arrested Ewing in June at his home following his May 31 indictment by a county grand jury for allegedly robbing people April 3 who came to Dayton to sell property through social media apps, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Some of the stolen items and “other key evidence” were seized from Ewing’s residence during a search conducted with a warrant, police said.

While in custody, Ewing, who turned 19 in July, was indicted for similar crimes that happened June 4, records show.

Ewing, who received credit for 121 days served, will be on parole for between two and five years following his release.

