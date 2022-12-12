2 arrested in Dayton accused of putting credit card skimmers on Loveland gas pumps

Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29, were arrested in Dayton on Thursday, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker Southern District of Ohio.

Garcia and Ochoa reportedly placed two credit card skimmers at gas pumps in Loveland multiple times in April. They’re accused of stealing credit card information using the skimmers and using that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.