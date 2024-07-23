2 charged after search warrants find cocaine, LSD, mushrooms, police say

According to the TCSU, residential and business search warrants were served in March and found over 1.7 pounds of cocaine, a “bulk amount” of LSD and Psilocin mushrooms. Law enforcement seized a “significant amount” of money, several firearms and a vehicle as part of the investigation, the release said.

Warrants have been issued for both Yahle and Connelly, who were not in custody at the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is a partnership between the police departments of Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood and Springboro. The unit is intended to pool resources and work together to address crime from a regional perspective, according to the unit’s website.