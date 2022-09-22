2 postal workers robbed of keys at gunpoint in Montgomery County

Two U.S. Postal Service workers were robbed of their keys at gunpoint Thursday within 15 minutes of each other in Montgomery County.
No injuries were reported and no mail was stolen, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The first robbery was reported at 12:39 p.m. in the 2900 block of Melbourne Avenue in Dayton. The second was reported at 12:51 p.m. in the 400 block of Malden Avenue in Trotwood.
The Dayton letter carrier said the robber was a male in a teal hooded sweatshirt, according to dispatch. The letter carrier in Trotwood reported a group of possibly three male suspects.
It’s not clear whether the robberies are related or are connected to a string of standalone post office box thefts reported across the region earlier this year.
As of May, items had been stolen from least seven different post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and the Centerville/Washington Twp. area.
A May 14 Dayton police incident report stated a key that “unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area” had been stolen the previous week.
A few days later, four people were arrested at a Kettering apartment in connection to mailbox thefts at the Forrer Boulevard outdoor mailbox that involved a stolen key. Investigators said at they time they believed more people were involved and that there was another key being used to steal mail.
In July, a Dayton man was arrested in connection to another Kettering post office mailbox theft.
No formal charges against any of the five suspects arrested at this time.
