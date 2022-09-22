2 postal workers robbed of keys at gunpoint in Montgomery County

As of May, items had been stolen from least seven different post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and the Centerville/Washington Twp. area.

A May 14 Dayton police incident report stated a key that “unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area” had been stolen the previous week.

A few days later, four people were arrested at a Kettering apartment in connection to mailbox thefts at the Forrer Boulevard outdoor mailbox that involved a stolen key. Investigators said at they time they believed more people were involved and that there was another key being used to steal mail.

In July, a Dayton man was arrested in connection to another Kettering post office mailbox theft.

No formal charges against any of the five suspects arrested at this time.