2 shot after leaving Dayton bar

Police said that two men were shot after leaving a Dayton bar early Sunday.
After 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital for a report of a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
About an hour later a 26-year-old man walking into the hospital with a wound from the same incident, the lieutenant said.
Both men had non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said, and both were shot at after leaving The Reserve on Third at 452 East Third Street.
The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit is investigating.
