28 killed in local motorcycle crashes: Police asks public to look out for motorcyclists, practice safety

“We want to remind people to be looking out for motorcycles and if you’re a motorcyclist, make sure you’re making yourself visible to the motoring public,” Cairns said. “Make sure you’re wearing clothes that people can see you, make sure you have proper endorsements and make sure your motorcycle is safe and mechanically sound.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Frank Simmons said motorcyclists should make sure they are properly licensed, should wear a helmet regardless of experience and look into taking a safety course through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

He said other motorists should be on the lookout for motorcycles too.

“Look both ways twice,” Simmons said. “Motorcycles can be loud but can be hard to see.”

Motorcyclists should wear a helmet, not drink and ride be more aware as they don’t have the comfort of a steel compartment around them to protect them from injury, Cairns said.

He said people driving around motorcyclists also have a responsibility.

“As a driver of a vehicle, you should really be looking for motorcycles out there. If you see a motorcycle ready to pull out, give them a little extra space, make sure they see you and even give them an indication that you see them,” he said.

People cutting the grass should also be sure their clippings don’t end up on the road, Cairns said.

“Any additional debris on the road can be dangerous for motorcyclists and any other vehicle,” he said. “The biggest concern I have is what is hiding underneath those grass clippings, is there oil, is there something that can make the road slick, is there a pothole?”