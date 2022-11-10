2nd man indicted in deadly shooting of man found in crashed vehicle

“Officers forced entry into the vehicle to provide aid and found the individual was suffering from gunshot wounds,” Maj. Jason Hall said previously. “The driver was transported to the hospital by medics where his condition was determined to be life-threatening, and tragically he died [Monday, March 28,] morning as a result of his injuries.”

A few days later Chandler Lamar Brown Jr. was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise in Dayton Municipal Court. He was indicted on charges on April 18, according to common pleas court records.

Brown is scheduled to go to trial on April 17. Johnson’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.