2nd man indicted in deadly shooting of man found in crashed vehicle

A second man is facing charges in the death of a man who was found shot and unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in March.
A grand jury indicted Tye’Juan Johnson, 18, on two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
The charges stem from the death of 47-year-old Anthony Render, of Dayton.
Early on March 26, Dayton police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of North Broadway Street.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed with the unconscious male driver inside, according to police.
“Officers forced entry into the vehicle to provide aid and found the individual was suffering from gunshot wounds,” Maj. Jason Hall said previously. “The driver was transported to the hospital by medics where his condition was determined to be life-threatening, and tragically he died [Monday, March 28,] morning as a result of his injuries.”
A few days later Chandler Lamar Brown Jr. was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premise in Dayton Municipal Court. He was indicted on charges on April 18, according to common pleas court records.
Brown is scheduled to go to trial on April 17. Johnson’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
