3 Cincinnati men indicted in Springboro break-in, high-speed chase on I-75

Green also is charged two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability. All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Springboro police were called just after 10:45 p.m. Jan. 31 to a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment at 60 Mottaret Way.

Explore Man arrested after leading Springboro police on 90 mph chase

A resident was out of town but spotted three people inside her home on security cameras wearing black clothing, masks and gloves after they broke in from the balcony. While police were on the way, the suspects left the same way they came in, according to a Springboro Police Department report.

Responding officers were passed by a speeding white 2023 Honda Accord, which did not stop when police tried to pull it over. This resulted in a police chase to Interstate 75, with speeds reaching 110 mph.

The Honda, reportedly driven by Green, struck a tire deflation device I-75 South at Austin Landing but kept going, with sparks coming from the tires as it fled toward the Ohio 73 exit.

The car was traveling erratically before it went off the right side of the road and down an embankment, striking brush, a creek and an embankment near Exit 38 in Franklin Twp., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

The three men, who were not injured in the crash, then ran from the car into a wooded area, leading to a foot pursuit, Springboro police said.

Springboro, Miami Twp. and Miamisburg police used drones to track the suspects, in addition to a K-9 from Miamisburg.

Footprints were spotted northwest toward the former Knights Inn, and the track jumped the fence into the VFW Campground behind Commerce Center Drive in Franklin. Officers found a blue surgical glove near the fence. Drones tracked the men as they ran across a cornfield between Commerce Center Drive and Deardoff Road.

The first suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint at 11:26 p.m., and the others split up. The second suspect was spotted in thick trees and was taken into custody at 11:31 p.m. using a K-9. The last suspect was spotted running back toward the interstate before he was taken into custody at 11:44 p.m., the report stated.

The Franklin Division of Police, Clearcreek Twp. Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the apprehension of the three men.