3 Dayton men indicted for sexual crimes involving children

Tyler Sendral

Tyler Sendral, 34, was indicted on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, a woman reported to police that Sendral, who is a family friend, had been having sex with her 14-year-old daughter.

Sendral is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 14.

John Zielstorf

John Zielstorf, 41, was indicted on five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The prosecutor’s office said that Dayton police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Zielstorf was asking minors for nude photos and sending them nude photos of himself.

At the time of writing, Zielstorf was not in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 23.

Harley Peterson

Harley Peterson, 34, was indicted on 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The prosecutor’s office said that the ICAC task force sent another referral saying that Peterson may have child pornography. Police served a search warrant and found “multiple” images of child pornography.

At the time of writing, Peterson was also not in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 23.