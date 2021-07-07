3 Miami Valley residents among 15 killed in Ohio holiday weekend crashes

The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the exit to Botkins. Traffic had slowed in the area due to a previous crash near the 103-mile marker, which is about one mile down the highway.

A total of nine vehicles were involved in the later, fatal crash, including two semi trucks.

The crash is under investigation by the OSHP Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Then Tuesday morning, 28-year-old Bryan Gibboney, of Bradford, died in a single-vehicle crash.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said Gibboney, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that took place at around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Ohio 48 and Covington Bradford Road in Newberry Twp.

The vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a nearby wood line, the sheriff’s office said.

Lucas J. Kelch, 38, of Bradford, drove the vehicle, according to deputies. Kelch was flown by medical helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries to Miami Valley Hospital.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.

Overall, the highway patrol responded to 534 crashes and made more than 40,000 traffic contacts, which included providing assistance to more than 2,700 motorists.

Troopers also made 536 arrests for impaired driving and 368 for drug-related charges across the state.