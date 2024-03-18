3rd man faces charges in double shooting at Dayton drive-thru in 2022

A man indicted Monday is accused of shooting two of three people in a “targeted attack” nearly two years ago at a drive-thru in Dayton before the vehicle the gunshot victims were inside crashed into a house.

Vincent Mark Miller, 22, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Two other man are incarcerated for their roles in the May 15, 2022, double shooting at the Rut’s drive-thru at 32 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. after a vehicle with three people inside pulled into the drive-thru, where they saw three men known to them standing inside who “had guns protruding from their pockets,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The driver tried to get away, but the three suspects started shooting, the affidavit stated.

“The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire,” Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department previously said. “The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds.”

The shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack,” he said.

Miller previously was charged in the double shooting but the prosecutor’s office dismissed the charges in July 2023 without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.

Lanile Lamone Brown III and Contrieve Wilson also were charged in the shooting.

Brown, 23, was sentenced in May 2023 to 6-7½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault. He is incarcerated in the London Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Wilson, 20, was sentenced in October 2022 to 10 years in prison after he also pleaded guilty to felonious assault. He is incarcerated in the Pickaway Correctional Institution, ODRC records show.

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Miller is held in the Montgomery County Jail.

