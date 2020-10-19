X

5 Dayton police officers cleared in April shooting

A medic was called to the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue in Dayton after police briefly issued a call for officer assistance early morning, April 21, 2020.

Crime & Law
By Parker Perry

Five Dayton police officers involved in an April officer-involved shooting were cleared by a Montgomery County grand jury on Monday.

Dayton police responded the afternoon of April 21 to the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue after they said 35-year-old Derek K. Wolfe fired a gun inside his house and then came outside and fired more shots into the air.

Five officers fired more than 30 rounds at Wolfe when he pointed an AK-47 style rifle at police and refused multiple orders to drop his weapon, Chief Richard Biehl said during a press conference following the officer-involved shooting.

Biehl said at the time that he felt the officers exercised an enormous amount of restraint before opening fire on the suspect.

The investigation into the shooting was handled by a special prosecutor from another county, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Wolfe has been indicted on several felonies, including felonious assault in connection to the incident. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting trial.

