5 Dayton police officers cleared in April shooting

Dayton police responded the afternoon of April 21 to the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue after they said 35-year-old Derek K. Wolfe fired a gun inside his house and then came outside and fired more shots into the air.

Five officers fired more than 30 rounds at Wolfe when he pointed an AK-47 style rifle at police and refused multiple orders to drop his weapon, Chief Richard Biehl said during a press conference following the officer-involved shooting.