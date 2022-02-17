Bond $750K for man charged with murder for 2016 shooting in Fairborn

Bond has been set at $750,000 for a man accused of murder in a 2016 shooting in Fairborn.
Devon Laurice Cox, 27, was arrested last week by a U.S. Marshals Service task force on a 2019 indictment for murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
The charges are linked to the 2016 death of Jarrell Plummer, 23, who was shot following a robbery at an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn, according to law enforcement.
Plummer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
At the time of the shooting in 2016, Cox was named as a person of interest connected to the homicide. He was indicted for murder in September 2019.
Another man, Rashawn Cochran, also was named a person of interest in the shooting. He was arrested in 2019, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August 2021 after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery. He is incarcerated in Belmont Correctional Institution, and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction facility in St. Clairsville.
