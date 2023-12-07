At least 1 in hospital after 911 caller says they were shot in Dayton

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said that they had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
A medic went from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
