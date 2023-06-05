Naked man with sword shot by Dayton police indicted

Body camera footage shows Showalter running toward an officer with the sword.

“Showalter charged at a uniformed Dayton Police officer with the sword raised and attempted to strike the officer with the blade,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “During the offense, officers on scene gave Showalter numerous commands to drop the weapon and to cease his actions. … In response to Showalter’s ongoing armed assault, Dayton Police officers discharged their firearms, which successfully halted Showalter’s advance and disarming him.”

Showalter was shot multiple times in the legs.

Officers Blankley and Griffin are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is department policy.

Based on evidence seen on the officers’ body cameras and in the interest of public safety, Afzal said “it seems appropriate” regarding the use of force in this case.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, and the Dayton Police Department also is conducting an internal investigation.