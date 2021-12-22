Beavercreek missionary shot in Alabama released from hospital

“Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle,” the family said. “Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama arrested two people in the shooting, Courtney Lee Knight and Cornelius Omar-James Knight.

Courtney Knight is accused of attempted murder and Cornelius Knight is accused of hindering the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.