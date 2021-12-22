Beavercreek missionary shot in Alabama released from hospital

An 18-year-old Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary and Beavercreek High School graduate has been released from the hospital after he was shot while serving in Alabama earlier this month.
Michael Fauber was released from UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, and is at home with his parents.
“We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts and sincere prayers on our behalf,” read a statement from the Fauber’s parents, David and Rachel. “We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill.”
Michael Fauber was shot multiple times at the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills outside Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 3, according to the church. He was reportedly talking an unknown person who entered the Birmingham Stake Center during a basketball game when the person shot Fauber. He was transported to UAB Medical Center in serious condition.
“Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle,” the family said. “Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful.”
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama arrested two people in the shooting, Courtney Lee Knight and Cornelius Omar-James Knight.
Courtney Knight is accused of attempted murder and Cornelius Knight is accused of hindering the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
