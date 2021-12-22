Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Beavercreek missionary shot in Alabama released from hospital

Michael Fauber, front, with his parents David and Rachel Fauber. Michael has returned home from the hospital after he was shot multiple times while serving as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary in Alabama. Photo by Chad Allred, mission president of the Alabama Birmingham Mission.
caption arrowCaption
Michael Fauber, front, with his parents David and Rachel Fauber. Michael has returned home from the hospital after he was shot multiple times while serving as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary in Alabama. Photo by Chad Allred, mission president of the Alabama Birmingham Mission.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
12 minutes ago

An 18-year-old Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary and Beavercreek High School graduate has been released from the hospital after he was shot while serving in Alabama earlier this month.

Michael Fauber was released from UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, and is at home with his parents.

ExploreRELATED: Beavercreek missionary shot multiple times in Alabama

“We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts and sincere prayers on our behalf,” read a statement from the Fauber’s parents, David and Rachel. “We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill.”

Michael Fauber was shot multiple times at the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills outside Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 3, according to the church. He was reportedly talking an unknown person who entered the Birmingham Stake Center during a basketball game when the person shot Fauber. He was transported to UAB Medical Center in serious condition.

caption arrowCaption
Friends and neighbors welcome Michael Fauber home from the hospital by making signs. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.

Friends and neighbors welcome Michael Fauber home from the hospital by making signs. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.
caption arrowCaption
Friends and neighbors welcome Michael Fauber home from the hospital by making signs. Photo courtesy the Fauber family.

ExploreRELATED: Beavercreek missionary shot in Alabama improving, thankful for prayers, family says

“Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle,” the family said. “Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama arrested two people in the shooting, Courtney Lee Knight and Cornelius Omar-James Knight.

Courtney Knight is accused of attempted murder and Cornelius Knight is accused of hindering the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExploreRELATED: Two arrested in Alabama connected to shooting of Beavercreek missionary

In Other News
1
Trotwood police warn of ‘drastic increase’ in thefts from vehicles in...
2
Can you ID suspects in Centerville apartment break-in?
3
Man runs from police, involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy Middletown...
4
Can you ID owner of car in Kettering hit-and-run crash?
5
Body of hit-and-run victim found in December likely struck in October...

About the Author

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top