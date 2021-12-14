Two arrested in Alabama connected to shooting of Beavercreek missionary

Police in Alabama have made two arrests connected to the shooting earlier this month of Michael Fauber, an 18-year-old missionary from Beavercreek.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Courtney Lee Knight, 18, who is accused of attempted murder, and Cornelius Omar-James Knight, who is accused of hindering prosecution during the investigation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
According to the release, detectives identified Courtney Lee Knight as the suspect late Thursday, Dec. 9, and a joint effort between the sheriff’s office Criminal Division and the Metro Area Crime Center lead to warrants against him and Cornelius Omar-James Knight.
Courtney Lee Knight was later arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on a $60,000 bond, the release said.
Cornelius Omar-James Knight has also been placed in the Jefferson County Jail, on a $15,000 bond.
Courtney Lee Knight is accused of entering the Birmingham Stake Center on Dec. 3 and opening fire on Fauber.
Earlier reports said that Fauber was talking to an unknown person after they entered the center during a basketball game. The person then reportedly shot Fauber several times and fled.
Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham in serious condition, but the sheriff’s office said his condition is improving and he is expected to recover.
In the release, the sheriff’s office said that detectives worked along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the community and other law enforcement agencies on an investigation that “initially seemed to be a needle in a haystack.”
