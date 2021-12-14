Two arrested in Alabama connected to shooting of Beavercreek missionary

Courtney Lee Knight is accused of entering the Birmingham Stake Center on Dec. 3 and opening fire on Fauber.

Earlier reports said that Fauber was talking to an unknown person after they entered the center during a basketball game. The person then reportedly shot Fauber several times and fled.

Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham in serious condition, but the sheriff’s office said his condition is improving and he is expected to recover.

In the release, the sheriff’s office said that detectives worked along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the community and other law enforcement agencies on an investigation that “initially seemed to be a needle in a haystack.”