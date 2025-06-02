Breaking: Body found in trunk of burning car identified

Body of 19-year-old found in Dayton

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified a body found in Dayton last week as Darion Jones, 19.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a suspicious circumstances call around 9:45 a.m. at the 1200 block of Lexington Avenue on May 29, according to Sgt. Richard Taylor at the Dayton Police Department.

Taylor said police officers found Jones dead at the scene, and detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

