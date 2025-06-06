Breaking: Chase ends in 6-vehicle crash on I-75 after truck drives wrong way on highway

Butler Twp. man gets probation for trying to get 15-year-old to meet for sex

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
34 minutes ago
X

A Butler Twp. man accused of trying to solicit a young girl for sex who turned out to be undercover law enforcement was sentenced to probation.

John Dady, 54, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision with a sex offender specialist, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also ordered not to have any social media.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Butler Twp. man pleads guilty, accused of trying to meet girl for sex

According to the prosecutor’s office, a sheriff’s deputy was posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media as part of the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force’s Operation End Ohio Human Trafficking.

On Oct. 9, 2024, Dady reportedly tried to get the fictional girl to meet for sex, and was arrested when he arrived, the prosecutor’s office said.

In Other News
1
Police: 2-year-old kidnapped in Dayton, recovered shortly after
2
Teen accused of fleeing police multiple times, causing crash that...
3
Kettering man pleads guilty to lesser charge in father’s death
4
Man gets decades in prison in fatal shooting, over-100 mph police chase
5
Dayton woman pleads guilty to abusing young children, choking young...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.