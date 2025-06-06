Butler Twp. man gets probation for trying to get 15-year-old to meet for sex

A Butler Twp. man accused of trying to solicit a young girl for sex who turned out to be undercover law enforcement was sentenced to probation.
John Dady, 54, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision with a sex offender specialist, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also ordered not to have any social media.
According to the prosecutor’s office, a sheriff’s deputy was posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media as part of the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force’s Operation End Ohio Human Trafficking.
On Oct. 9, 2024, Dady reportedly tried to get the fictional girl to meet for sex, and was arrested when he arrived, the prosecutor’s office said.
