Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Caller: Man robbed, shot in Dayton

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
29 minutes ago

A man is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton late Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of Florence Street in Dayton at 9:35 p.m. after a caller reported a man was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

ExploreTrotwood man accused of firing shotgun at ex, her friends

The caller said they thought the man had been robbed, but didn’t provide much more information, dispatchers said.

Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Water rescue crews called for Darke County suspects hiding in...
2
Trotwood man accused of firing shotgun at ex, her friends
3
Man sentenced to maximum for strangling Dayton woman to death
4
Man in custody after ramming 3 police cruisers in Dayton
5
NEW DETAILS: Deputy hit by car ID’d; suspect shot twice in arm

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top