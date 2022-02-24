Caller: Man robbed, shot in Dayton

A man is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton late Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of Florence Street in Dayton at 9:35 p.m. after a caller reported a man was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
The caller said they thought the man had been robbed, but didn’t provide much more information, dispatchers said.
Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
