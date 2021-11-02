Camden man accused of sexually abusing 4 girls in Dayton

Casey Michael Terry of Camden, and formerly of Dayton, was indicted Friday for three counts of rape of a child younger than 10; eight counts of rape of a child younger than 13; and two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13.

The case involved four different girls and was said to have happened between August 2008 and July 2021, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.