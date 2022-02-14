Centerville man charged in double-fatal 2021 crash in Vandalia

Mark S. Frankenberg, 54, was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter on Friday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

Two Hamilton women, 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor and 28-year-old Cesere Traylor, died as a result of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sarenthia died as she was being taken to Miami Valley Hospital and Cesere died from her injuries the next day.