Champaign County woman charged with seditious conspiracy for US Capitol actions

Court documents show Jessica Watkins of Woodstock is now charged with seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and other charges. She was indicted in connection to the Capitol riot where authorities say protesters who supported then-President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Watkins was previously charged with Donovan Crowl, also from Champaign County, and Sandra and Bennie Parker, from Warren County. Crowl and the Parkers are not charged with sedition and the three are now charged together in a different but related case, the Department of Justice said.