Man, woman charged in connection to truck that hit Dayton officer, prompting chase

Daniel Wayne Payton, 45, of Dayton, was charged with one count each of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order of a police officer, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The obstructing charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

He also has multiple felony warrants, Beane said.

Diamond Jilly Grody, 29, of Troy is facing one count of obstructing official business.

On Wednesday Dayton police noticed a Ford F-150 without headlights on near Valley View and West Parkwood drives. When they initiated a traffic stop, a woman, later identified as Grody, got out of the truck and went toward the front of the vehicle, according to court records.

As one of the officers began to chase Grody, Payton moved to the truck’s driver seat and put it into drive. He attempted to drive away as the officer rounded the front corner of the truck, hitting him.

The officer was hit on his right knee and the right side of his body, according to court documents. Another officer arrived at the scene as Payton continued to flee.

The second officer pursued the truck along with crews from multiple law enforcement agencies. The chase continued from Dayton to Richmond, Indiana, and reached speed of more than 100 mph, according to an affidavit.

Dayton police and Indiana state patrol officers both used stop stick tire deflation devices in an attmept to stop Payton. He eventually lost control of the truck and drove into a ditch before being taken into custody.

Payton and Grody were both being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Friday morning.

The incident was part of an operation Wednesday aimed at stolen vehicles in the Dayton area.

In total, eight people were arrested and four vehicles fled from police, including three stolen vehicles.

“We’re going to continue our work as long as vehicles are being stolen and people are becoming victims,” Beane said. “We’re going to continue to arrest these criminals and get their cars back for (victims).”