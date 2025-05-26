Child shot in face in Dayton, suspect in custody

Police said the shooting was in the 900 block of Riverview Terrace. Both locations are near the intersection of the two roads.

Police said on arrival they found a 12-year-old who had been shot in the face.

The child’s injury is not life-threatening, police said, and a suspect is in custody.

Investigation is ongoing.

A 911 caller said that the shooting was an accident.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.