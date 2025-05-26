Swimming season is here, but be aware of increases in drowning deaths

Pool and splash pad safety fall into a few main categories: water safety, sun safety, and protection from disease and illness.

“Parents should make sure their kids have basic swimming and water safety skills and provide continuous and close supervision of swimmers. Even if their kids are skilled swimmers there should always be an undistracted adult that is supervising kids in the pool.“ said Elizabeth DeWitt, Director of Environmental Health at the Clark Count Combined Health District.

Enrolling kids - and adults - in swim lessons is one of the best ways to prevent drowning, according to Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County. Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death for children under 14, but many local rec centers and YMCAs offer low-cost swim programs.

For people who have their own pools, it’s recommended to have a fence surrounding the pool, and self-closing gates, so children cannot access the water unsupervised.

“Have safety devices available - a ring buoy (or) shepherd’s crook for helping distressed swimmers out of water,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Montgomery County Public Health.

Over 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020–2022, 500 more per year compared to 2019, according to the CDC.

Additionally, residents should check their water quality on a routine basis, which includes chlorine and pH levels, as the acidity or alkalinity of the water will affect how well your disinfectant works, and can also lead to other health problems including skin or eye irritation.

“Disinfectant will not work as well if not at optimal pH ranges (7.2 – 7.8), Suffoletto said. “People with very sensitive skin could develop more intense rashes or symptoms.”

Parents are reminded to have their children take bathroom breaks often.

“Everyone should take regular bathroom breaks while swimming. If you have a kid in a swim diaper, make sure to change them in the bathroom to keep germs from getting in the pool,” said DeWitt. “Don’t swallow the water. You should also make sure you are able to see the bottom of the pool before you get in.”

A common misconception is that a strong chlorine smell means your pool has too much of the chemical in it. In truth, a strong chlorine smell just means the chlorine has mixed and reacted with...other things.

“When chlorine mixes with dirt, sweat, pee, and poop, it means there is less chlorine available to kill germs that could get you sick. It also creates chemicals that cause swimmers’ eyes to get red and sting,” DeWitt said. “A healthy pool won’t have a strong chemical smell.”

Lastly, make sure everyone has sunscreen and is drinking enough water, as heat and sun exposure are also risks around water.