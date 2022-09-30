Cincinnati police: Driver arrested in death of UC student, CJ grad

The driver of an SUV that fatally struck a Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School graduate Wednesday afternoon has been arrested, Cincinnati police announced Friday evening.
The 17-year-old boy driving the 2014 Honda CR-V was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and several other felony charges, police posted on social media.
University of Cincinnati student Cayden Turner, 18, of Moraine, was struck while walking across Jefferson Avenue in a marked crosswalk near campus.
The 17-year-old driver was headed north on Jefferson Avenue at high speed shortly before 4 p.m. when he drove through a red light and struck Turner and her roommate, 18-year-old Namiya Russell, police said.
The SUV continued north, hit a tree and stopped at West Martin Luther King Drive. The teen then got out and ran, according to police.
Both women were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Turner succumbed to her injuries.
Russell is listed in stable condition, police said.
Turner was a member of CJ’s Class of 2022. The high school has made counselors and prayer time available to students, staff and faculty, said Tina Wagoner, director of marketing and communications.
