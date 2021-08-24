Clayton council approves 125-home subdivision proposal while apartment request denied

“At the City Council meeting last week there was a motion to deny the recommendation and a subsequent 3-4 vote on that motion,” Clayton Director of Development Jack Kuntz said. “There was then a motion made to approve the recommendation followed by another subsequent vote of 3-4. Per our Law Director Martina Dillon, since neither motion was able to get the pre-requisite number of affirmative votes for a motion per city statute, the application ‘died on the table’ and was unable to move forward.”

Kuntz said that Redwood has not filed anything additional with the office regarding the application since the hearing last week. Redwood Acquisition Vice President Greg Thurman declined to comment when reached by the Dayton Daily News Tuesday.

Residents have voiced concerns over the project for several months, arguing that the rezoning and apartments would hurt their property values and increase traffic in the area. The apartments would reportedly cost between $1,500 to $1,800 a month.

The council also approved a finalized plan that will bring more new homes to the area.

“Grand Traditions had the final development plan for their residential community, which consists of up to 128 single-family attached units, which are considered apartments, heard by City Council,” Kuntz said. “This project is located as part of the Village of North Clayton community and will access off of Hoke Road. This project includes ponds, a community center and single-story residential units with attached garages for every unit. Grand Villas of Clayton, as this project is called, markets to seniors and empty nesters, however, Grand Traditions also believe their product is very attractive to young professionals.”

Kuntz said that Grand Traditions can now start construction once they secure all permits for zoning and building.