Columbus woman indicted for hitting Montgomery County deputy with car

“For an individual to get shot, for one of my deputies to get run over because of a stolen vehicle is just ridiculous, and we have to figure out what to try to slow some of this stuff down,” Streck said.

On Feb. 22, deputies were conducting a traffic stop on a suspected stolen car in the area of Stop 8 Road and North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. One sheriff’s office cruiser was in the front of the car and a second one was behind it, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Profitt was outside of his cruiser giving Frazier commands when she reversed the car and then began to drive forward, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Frazier disregarded those commands. Frazier drove her vehicle at Profitt, striking him and tossing him into the (windshield) of her vehicle,” the affidavit read.

Profitt then fired at Frazier before she fled. Other deputies remained with Profitt and while Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police responded to the scene. Officers located the car and chased it to Interstate 75 north’s 66 mile marker in Miami County.

The chase lasted eight minutes, during which speed reached 100 miles per hour, Streck said.

Frazier is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond, according to the prosecutor’s office. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.