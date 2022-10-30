Crash on I-75 South in Miami Twp. sends 3 to hospital

Three people were hurt today after a crash on Interstate 75 South in Miami Twp. and lanes are blocked as authorities clear the scene.
The three people were transported to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch said. Details about what caused the crash were not immediately available.
“The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-75 South at I-675 North, due to a crash,” The Ohio Department of Transportation OHGO says.
The map on the website shows traffic being slow from about Miamisburg Centerville Road to the crash that is near Lyons Road.
The Dayton Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.
