BreakingNews
Crash on I-75 South in Miami Twp. sends 3 to hospital
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Crash on I-75 South in Miami Twp. sends 3 to hospital

Crime & Law
By
27 minutes ago

Three people were hurt today after a crash on Interstate 75 South in Miami Twp. and lanes are blocked as authorities clear the scene.

The three people were transported to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch said. Details about what caused the crash were not immediately available.

“The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-75 South at I-675 North, due to a crash,” The Ohio Department of Transportation OHGO says.

ExploreRider thrown from horse in Tipp City found in critical condition

The map on the website shows traffic being slow from about Miamisburg Centerville Road to the crash that is near Lyons Road.

The Dayton Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Check your storage units; 2 arrested in break-ins, more expected
2
Piqua man sentenced for scarring 9-year-old daughter’s face with heated...
3
Dayton man accused of shooting woman in ear in Vandalia indicted
4
Englewood man indicted in sexual assault case
5
Butler County coroner: Men killed in shooting are from Dayton, Hamilton

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the Montgomery County government reporter for the Dayton Daily News. He also covers public safety issues and the criminal justice system.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top