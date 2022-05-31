dayton-daily-news logo
Darke County detective accidentally shoots himself in hand

Police siren

Police siren

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago

Darke County Detective Sgt. Chris Clark is on limited duty after the sheriff’s office said he accidentally shot himself in the hand on May 26 after finishing his annual firearm qualifications.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that afternoon Clark was disassembling his handgun to clean it and fired it in the Investigations Building. The bullet went through his hand and into an exterior wall, where it stopped, the release said.

Sheriff’s office employees gave Clark first aid and Greenville Township Rescue took him to Wayne Healthcare, where he was treated and released.

Nobody else was hurt, the release said, but an investigation is underway, with the sheriff’s office saying “any violations of policy and procedure will be addressed appropriately.”

The detective is a twenty-year employee with the sheriff’s office with no prior incidents, the release said.

Clark is not the first member of law enforcement to be injured this year by a gun accidentally going off during cleaning.

In April, three Piqua officers were hit by bullet fragments from a pistol fired in the police station garage. The officers were part of a group of six who had finished a day of range training and were cleaning their weapons when one was unintentionally fired, police said.

The bullet hit the concrete floor and sent fragments into the legs of three officers. All injured officers were able to walk to the ambulance before they were taken to the hospital, and were treated and released.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

