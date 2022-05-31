Darke County detective accidentally shoots himself in hand

Clark is not the first member of law enforcement to be injured this year by a gun accidentally going off during cleaning.

In April, three Piqua officers were hit by bullet fragments from a pistol fired in the police station garage. The officers were part of a group of six who had finished a day of range training and were cleaning their weapons when one was unintentionally fired, police said.

The bullet hit the concrete floor and sent fragments into the legs of three officers. All injured officers were able to walk to the ambulance before they were taken to the hospital, and were treated and released.