Dayton 911 caller: ‘My nephew was just shot’

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A man ran back home late Monday night after he was shot in the stomach just before midnight in Dayton.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 11:55 p.m. to a house on West Mumma Avenue off North Main Street.

“My nephew was just shot,” a woman who called 911 told dispatchers.

She said he had left the house not long before he ran back home.

“I’m looking at the bullet hole. I’m looking at the bullet hole right now,” the woman said.

The woman, who applied pressure with a clean, dry cloth as instructed while they waited for crews to arrive, said she did not see an exit wound.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It is not clear where the shooting took place, nor whether police have any suspects.

