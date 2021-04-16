Dayton father indicted after 3-month-old girl injured

Logan Green, 28, was indicted on one count of endangering children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This defenseless baby was seriously injured at the hands of her 28‐year‐old father because he was more interested in playing video games than caring for his daughter,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a press release. “Parenting can certainly be frustrating at times, but this defendant’s heinous actions are beyond belief or comprehension.”