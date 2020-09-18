Dayton federal judge nominee approved by Senate committee

Michael Newman was approved with a 17-5 vote. If approved by the entire United States Senate, he will work at the Walter H. Rice Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton.

“If confirmed, I will act just as I have done in the past nine years in the hundreds of cases I have heard and decided as a federal magistrate judge -- following the law carefully, adhering to the rule of law and precedent and acting in all times with integrity and principle,” Newman told the committee in July during a hearing.