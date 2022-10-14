Dayton homicide unit investigating after man found deceased Tuesday

Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man found in a home Tuesday.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a deceased person at a house in the 2300 block of McCall Street, according to the police department.
“Dispatch advised crews that an occupant of the residence was deceased,” said Lt. Steven Bauer. “Due to circumstances surrounding his death, the Dayton Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to further the investigation.”
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 937-333-1232. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.
