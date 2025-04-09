Dayton man accused of downtown shooting, crash

Garrison is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, according to the jail website.

At about 1:15 a.m. April 1, police responded to a shooting report at East Fourth and South Main streets and found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle.

Medics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, though police said Tuesday that he was stable.

According to an affidavit filed with Dayton Municipal Court, the investigation that would lead to Garrison started after the shooting when family of the victim reported that the shooter goes by “Gutta” and is known to sell drugs in the Park Manor apartment complex.

Investigators began using Flock cameras as well as cameras from businesses in downtown Dayton to capture footage of the shooting, and managed to piece together the make, model and license plate of the suspect vehicle, as well as a possible suspect, the affidavit said.

Police said they saw the vehicle at the apartment complex but it fled before they could identify the driver. However, other officers later apprehended the driver and identified him as Garrison, court documents said.

Interviews with Garrison and his girlfriend confirmed that he went by “Gutta,” the affidavit said.